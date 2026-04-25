Grand farewell accorded to Andhra Pradesh High Court CJ Dhiraj Singh Thakur

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur was hailed as a model of dedication and service to the judiciary during a grand farewell meeting held at the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday.

The event was organised by the Full Court marking his retirement as Chief Justice. Justice Lisa Gill, who is set to assume office as the new Chief Justice on Saturday, led the tributes, praising his exemplary contributions to the legal system.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Justice Lisa Gill described Justice Thakur as a distinguished jurist, a visionary administrator, and a personification of humility and human values. She noted that his services would remain memorable in the judicial history of Andhra Pradesh.

Born on April 25, 1964, Justice Thakur began his legal career in 1989 and was designated as a senior advocate in 2011. He was appointed as a permanent judge of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court in 2013 and later transferred to the Bombay High Court in 2022. On July 28, 2023, he assumed charge as Chief Justice of the Andhra Pradesh High Court and played a key role in strengthening the judicial system.

During his tenure, significant emphasis was laid on infrastructure development. A total of 38 court buildings were inaugurated and foundation stones were laid for 47 new complexes.