Multi-crore liquor scam: ED raids 12 sites tied to accused in Hyderabad, Tirupati

VIJAYAWADA: In a major development in the alleged sensational multi-crore liquor scam during the previous YSRCP regime, the sleuths of Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted extensive searches at 12 locations across Hyderabad and Tirupati.

The raids targeted premises linked to several prominent individuals, including former MP V Vijayasai Reddy, former YSRCP MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, and key accused Kesireddy Rajasekhara Reddy alias Raj Kesireddy. Others searched include Kalva Dhananjaya Reddy, Booneti Chanakya, Krishnamohan Reddy, Avinash Goud, Avinash Muppidi, and Sajjala Sridhar Reddy.

The searches are part of an ongoing probe initiated through an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), based on inputs from a Special Investigation Team (SIT). This marks the second round of ED searches in the case. Officials reportedly seized key property documents and financial transaction records during the operations.

According to ED allegations, Kalva Dhananjaya Reddy, a former secretary to the Chief Minister, directed officials to enable manual overrides in liquor procurement systems and participated in review meetings overseeing operations. Investigators also suspect his role in discussions concerning handling sensitive records.

Vijayasai Reddy is accused of influencing supply orders, with claims that distilleries had to meet certain conditions to secure business. He is also linked to initial funding arrangements for Adan Distilleries.

The ED has identified Raj Reddy as the alleged mastermind behind the liquor cartel. While serving as an IT advisor to the State government, he allegedly controlled APSBCL officials and implemented a manual procurement system. The agency estimates that nearly Rs 3,200 crore in illicit proceeds were laundered through a network.