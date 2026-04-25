Special Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely to expose INDIA bloc over stalled women’s Reservation Bill

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have informed NDA leaders that a special Assembly session will be conducted within the next 10 days to expose the ‘anti-woman’ stand of INDIA bloc, which stalled the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 aimed at fast-tracking 33% reservation for women in legislatures by the 2029 general elections.
Holding a teleconference with his Cabinet colleagues, NDA MPs and MLAs on Friday, Naidu faulted the INDIA bloc for obstructing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, and asked them to organise protests and awareness programmes across the State, exposing the ‘anti-woman’ stand taken by the Congress, TMC and DMK.
He emphasised the need to explain to people how INDIA bloc had hindered the efforts the Narendra Modi government to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Naidu directed the TDP, JSP and BJP leaders to ensure coordination in the conduct of protest programmes at mandal, district and State levels till the end of this month.
‘Cong blocked women’s quota bill since 1996’
He also proposed holding seminars under the title ‘Stree Shakti’ to highlight the women’s reservation issue.
Mentioning the history of the Women’s Reservation Bill, Naidu alleged that the Congress had repeatedly blocked the legislation since 1996.
He noted that while the BJP had supported the bill in the Rajya Sabha when it was introduced earlier, it was not taken up in the Lok Sabha by the Congress. Naidu further alleged that the INDIA bloc used delimitation as an excuse to oppose the Women’s Reservation Bill introduced under the leadership of Modi.
The TDP supremo described the NDA as ‘pro-women’ and accused the INDIA bloc of being ‘anti-women’. He said the proposed delimitation will not harm southern States.