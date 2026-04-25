Special Andhra Pradesh Assembly session likely to expose INDIA bloc over stalled women’s Reservation Bill

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have informed NDA leaders that a special Assembly session will be conducted within the next 10 days to expose the ‘anti-woman’ stand of INDIA bloc, which stalled the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 aimed at fast-tracking 33% reservation for women in legislatures by the 2029 general elections.

Holding a teleconference with his Cabinet colleagues, NDA MPs and MLAs on Friday, Naidu faulted the INDIA bloc for obstructing the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill, and asked them to organise protests and awareness programmes across the State, exposing the ‘anti-woman’ stand taken by the Congress, TMC and DMK.

He emphasised the need to explain to people how INDIA bloc had hindered the efforts the Narendra Modi government to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures. Naidu directed the TDP, JSP and BJP leaders to ensure coordination in the conduct of protest programmes at mandal, district and State levels till the end of this month.