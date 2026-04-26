13 special courts to come up in Andhra for speedy trial of NDPS cases

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) Harish Kumar Gupta asserted that the primary objective of the State’s anti-narcotics unit ‘EAGLE’ is to dismantle the drug network that is damaging the future of youth and said proposals were sent to government to establish 13 new NDPS special courts for speedy trials in NDPS cases.

The DGP inaugurated the EAGLE State headquarters at Ratnala Cheruvu village under Mangalagiri mandal on Saturday.

The DGP said that over the past one-and-a-half years, the Elite Anti-Narcotics Group for Law Enforcement (EAGLE) has earned national recognition for its performance and has grown into a key enforcement unit on par with elite forces like Greyhounds and OCTOPUS. He emphasised that the agency has been playing a crucial role in controlling drug-related activities across the State.

“Cannabis cultivation has been effectively curbed, with over 11,000 acres of ganja crops eradicated. The State has also taken a lead in implementing the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1988,” the DGP Harish Kumar Gupta highlighted the achievements.