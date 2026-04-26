187 ex-servicemen inducted to step up Tirumala security

TIRUMALA: As many as 187 retired Indian Army personnel have been inducted into the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) security force, marking the first phase of a major initiative to safeguard temple wealth, strengthen surveillance, and manage crowds at the hill shrine visited by lakhs of devotees daily.

“Well-trained soldiers from the Indian Army who retired after 10-15 years have been inducted into TTD’s security force to enhance surveillance and crowd management,” said Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Murali Krishna. He noted that the recruitment was facilitated with the support of the Army Welfare Placement Organisation (AWPO).

The Trust Board had resolved to induct ex-servicemen during its February meeting. Following this, the CVSO approached Army officials and coordinated with AWPO, which specialises in providing second-career opportunities for retired personnel in banking, corporate and public sectors.