23 mandals of AP may experience heatwave conditions on April 26: APSDMA

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in 23 mandals across the State on Sunday.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain advised people to take adequate precautions against extreme heat, hot winds, and rising humidity levels.

According to officials, six mandals in Vizianagaram district - Badangi, Bobbili, Dattirajeru, Mentada, Ramabhadrapuram, and Vangara - are expected to report extreme heat conditions. In Manyam district, 12 mandals including Balijipeta, Garugubilli, Gummalakshmipuram, Jiyyammavalasa, Komarada, Kurupam, Makkuva, Pachipenta, Parvathipuram, Salur, Seethanagaram, and Veeraghattam are likely to experience heatwave conditions. Additionally, GK Veedhi mandal in Alluri district and Chintoor, Kunavaram, Vara Ramachandrapuram, and Gurtedu mandals in Polavaram district have also been listed.

The authority noted that temperatures remained extremely high on Saturday, with Nandikotkur in Kurnool district recording 44.8°C, Kadapa at 44.2°C, and Rayadurg in Anantapur and Allagadda in Nandyal district touching 44°C. Several other locations reported temperatures above 42°C. Officials urged residents to avoid stepping out during peak hours.