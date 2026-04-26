AP court sends MLC Anantha Babu to 14-day remand

KAKINADA: Police arrested YSRCP MLC Anantha Satya Uday Bhaskara Rao, also known as Anantha Babu, in a threatening case and a court remanded him to Rajahmundry Central Prison for 14 days on Saturday.

Police arrested him on Friday in case 155/2026 outside the Rajahmundry District Court when he attended a bail petition hearing in case 195/2022. Authorities shifted him to Sarpavaram police station after the arrest. Police produced him before a court in Kakinada after conducting a medical examination at the GGH.

Tuni Rural Inspector Chennakesava took charge as investigating officer in the case. Police said they planned to arrest Babu on April 22 at his apartment in Kakinada, but he eloped on two-wheeler. Authorities placed Inspector Ravi Kumar on VR on April 23 following allegations over the lapse.