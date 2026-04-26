AP court sends MLC Anantha Babu to 14-day remand

KAKINADA: Police arrested YSRCP MLC Anantha Satya Uday Bhaskara Rao, also known as Anantha Babu, in a threatening case and a court remanded him to Rajahmundry Central Prison for 14 days on Saturday.
Police arrested him on Friday in case 155/2026 outside the Rajahmundry District Court when he attended a bail petition hearing in case 195/2022. Authorities shifted him to Sarpavaram police station after the arrest. Police produced him before a court in Kakinada after conducting a medical examination at the GGH.
Tuni Rural Inspector Chennakesava took charge as investigating officer in the case. Police said they planned to arrest Babu on April 22 at his apartment in Kakinada, but he eloped on two-wheeler. Authorities placed Inspector Ravi Kumar on VR on April 23 following allegations over the lapse.
Police said the accused planned to flee after bail cancellation petition hearing. Inspector Chennakesava and his team deployed at Rajahmundry Court took him into custody, shifted him to Sarpavaram police station for medical tests, produced him before the court and secured a 14-day jail at Rajahmundry Central Prison.
Police provide security to victim’s family in Kakinada
Kakinada district police provided security to the family and friends of deceased driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam following alleged threats from Anantha Babu, and his followers.
Police increased patrolling in Ramaraopeta, Kondayyapalem and Atchutapuram to prevent untoward incidents. At the police department’s request, the electricity department installed streetlights and CCTV in G Mamidada village.
Police said Anantha is the main accused in Subrahmanyam murder case and faces hurdles in securing bail. Family members filed a complaint at Sarpavaram police station on April 21. Police said they stepped up measures and vigil following the complaint.