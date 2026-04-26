AP excise cops get relief from late-night visits

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has provided a major relief to excise personnel by relaxing a rule that required constables to physically visit bars at midnight to confirm their closure and upload photographs on the Excise Eye app. The rule often forced excise constables to travel late at night, leading to safety.

Under the revised guidelines, excise personnel can now verify bar closures through alternative methods such as CCTV camera or video calls with staff, eliminating the need for physical visits. The relaxation comes in the wake of a tragic incident in Vizag district, where Simhachalam Naidu, an excise head constable, lost his life in a accident while returning after completing midnight inspection duty.

Responding to appeals from employee unions, Excise authorities issued orders easing the norm.

Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra assured support to the cop family. He directed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the department and facilitate additional support of about Rs 1.10 crore through an insurance scheme. He announced that one eligible member of the constable’s family would be provided a government job.