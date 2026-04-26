BDL delivers heavy weight torpedo to NSTL

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has delivered a production-grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) to the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) at its Visakhapatnam unit.
The torpedo was developed by BDL in partnership with NSTL as part of its role as a Development-cum-Production Partner. The delivery marks a step in the indigenous production of advanced naval weapon systems under the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The torpedo has been developed in both practice and combat configurations. It features homing and propulsion systems, along with search, attack and re-attack capabilities intended for naval use.
Officials said the project reflects collaboration between DRDO’s NSTL and BDL, along with support from industrial partners, including MSMEs. The production of the underwater weapon system was presented as part of efforts to strengthen domestic defence manufacturing capability. The officials appreciated the work of scientists, engineers and production teams involved in the project.
RV Hara Prasad, Director General (NS&M); Commodore A Madhavarao (Retd), Chairman and Managing Director of BDL; Abraham Varughese, Director of NSTL; and teams from BDL, NSTL and the Indian Navy were present on the occasion.