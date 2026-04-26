BDL delivers heavy weight torpedo to NSTL

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a defence public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has delivered a production-grade Wire Guided Heavy Weight Torpedo (WGHWT) to the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) at its Visakhapatnam unit.

The torpedo was developed by BDL in partnership with NSTL as part of its role as a Development-cum-Production Partner. The delivery marks a step in the indigenous production of advanced naval weapon systems under the Government of India’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The torpedo has been developed in both practice and combat configurations. It features homing and propulsion systems, along with search, attack and re-attack capabilities intended for naval use.