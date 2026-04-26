Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad inspects infrastructure project works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad conducted a field inspection of the ongoing construction works in Amaravati, on Saturday.

He first inspected the ongoing steel bridge works across the Buckingham Canal under Seed Access Road Phase-3.

Officials informed that the bridge is being constructed as a continuation of the Seed Access Road, providing an alternative connectivity to the Karakatta Road. He was also briefed on the progress of another steel bridge being constructed across Kondaveeti Vagu.

Subsequently, he visited LPS Zone-5D near Abbarajupalem, which is being developed for allotment to capital region farmers. Spread over an extent of 1,158.42 acres with an estimated cost of Rs 470.42 crore, the zone includes development of 1,638 plots. Officials stated that the zone is being developed in four blocks, with infrastructure works including 37.10 km of internal roads, 34.01 km of sewerage network, 76.19 km of stormwater drains, 297.08 km of power and ICT network, and 78.30 km of reuse water network currently in progress.

The Chief Secretary later inspected the iconic towers.