Lisa Gill takes oath as 1st woman CJ of AP HC

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office to Lisa Gill as Chief Justice of High Court of Andhra Pradesh at a programme held in the Lok Bhavan on Saturday.

Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad commenced the proceedings, followed by the Registrar General of High Court of Andhra Pradesh reading out the Warrant of Appointment issued by the President of India, appointing Lisa Gill as the Chief Justice of AP High Court. G Anantha Ramu, Special Chief Secretary to Governor, presided over the programme.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met the Chief Justice designate Lisa Gill in Vijayawada before the swearing-in ceremony, and extended wishes to her for being appointed as the first woman Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.