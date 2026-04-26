MLA’s supporters allegedly assault toll gate employees in AP

TIRUPATI: Tension prevailed at Gandaboyinapalle Toll Plaza in Valmikipuram mandal of Annamayya district after a group of persons, allegedly supporters of Kalyana Durgam MLA, created a ruckus on Saturday morning.

According to reports, an argument broke out when toll staff stopped the MLA’s vehicle at the toll gate around 9.50 am. During the altercation, some of the MLA’s supporters allegedly assaulted toll plaza employees, including a woman staff member, Srilatha, and the toll plaza manager, Ravi.

Sources said Amilineni Surendra Babu was travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident. The alleged assault was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the toll plaza.

Witnesses claimed that the attackers did not spare women employees and physically assaulted them during the incident. It is also alleged that manager Ravi was beaten and forcibly taken away in a vehicle by some unidentified persons accompanying the group.

Speaking to TNIE, Valmikipuram CI Raghava Reddy said that no complaint had been received so far.