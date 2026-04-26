Police grill Sajjala Bhargav in SM case

KADAPA: DSP Murali Naik questioned YSRCP former social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy for over eight hours on Saturday in Pulivendula in connection with a resurfaced case involving alleged objectionable social media posts.
Police said the case pertains to abusive and derogatory posts targeting individuals, including Manda Krishna Madiga, Andhra Pradesh ministers Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, among others. The complaint also includes allegations of caste-based abuse against an individual named Hari.
Police registered FIR No. 409/24 at Pulivendula Town Police Station on November 8, 2024, along with a Zero FIR No. 411/24 at Rajampet Police Station. They named Varra Ravindra Reddy as A1 and Bhargav Reddy as A2 in both cases.
Police said they earlier examined around 35 persons and, based on information provided by Ravindra Reddy, registered cases against a total of 77 individuals. Police arrested Ravindra Reddy, while a Kadapa court granted anticipatory bail to Bhargav Reddy with a condition to cooperate with the investigation.
Police issued notices under Section 41A of the CrPC to Bhargav Reddy, directing him to appear for questioning. He attended the inquiry at the DSP office at 10 am on Saturday. DSP Murali Naik, along with CI Narasimhulu and other officials, examined him and recorded his statements in audio and video formats.
Speaking to the media, Murali Naik said Bhargav Reddy appeared along with YSRCP legal counsel Obul Reddy and answered some queries while avoiding others.
Police sought the mobile phone and laptop allegedly used for the posts. However, Bhargav Reddy said he would provide them only after receiving court orders.
Police issued fresh notices directing him to appear again on Sunday at 2 pm. Officials said they may add more individuals to the case based on further findings and are working to complete the investigation.