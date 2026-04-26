Police grill Sajjala Bhargav in SM case

KADAPA: DSP Murali Naik questioned YSRCP former social media in-charge Sajjala Bhargav Reddy for over eight hours on Saturday in Pulivendula in connection with a resurfaced case involving alleged objectionable social media posts.

Police said the case pertains to abusive and derogatory posts targeting individuals, including Manda Krishna Madiga, Andhra Pradesh ministers Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, among others. The complaint also includes allegations of caste-based abuse against an individual named Hari.

Police registered FIR No. 409/24 at Pulivendula Town Police Station on November 8, 2024, along with a Zero FIR No. 411/24 at Rajampet Police Station. They named Varra Ravindra Reddy as A1 and Bhargav Reddy as A2 in both cases.

Police said they earlier examined around 35 persons and, based on information provided by Ravindra Reddy, registered cases against a total of 77 individuals. Police arrested Ravindra Reddy, while a Kadapa court granted anticipatory bail to Bhargav Reddy with a condition to cooperate with the investigation.