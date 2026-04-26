SIT conducts search ops at ex-minister’s house in liquor case

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted searches at the residence of former minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, as part of an ongoing probe into alleged irregularities in liquor transportation during the previous YSRCP regime on Saturday.

During the search operation, SIT officials carried out detailed inspections at the premises and recorded the statement of Karumuri Nageswara Rao. Sources said the questioning focused on specific transactions and links under scrutiny in the case. The searches were conducted following the collection of preliminary evidence pointing to possible violations.

SIT officials issued notices to his son, Sunil Karumuri, directing him to appear before the investigating officer for questioning on April 30. Officials stated that his statement is considered crucial to the investigation, as he is believed to have knowledge of financial dealings connected to the case.

Meanwhile, the SIT also conducted searches at premises of PLR Projects, linked to Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy. The searches are seen as an effort by investigation agency to trace financial trails and establish links between individuals and entities under scrutiny. Investigation is ongoing.