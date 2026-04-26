Three killed in separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a tragic road accident, three persons died on the spot in separate road accidents in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle on Saturday morning.

The deceased have been idnetified as Gangiri Kushal Kumar (32) from Gopalapatnam and Shaik Tauseef (27) from Prakasam district, and Rudhra Naga Thanuja (9).

Bheemili CI said a speeding bike lost control, hit a divider and crashed into an electric pole near Kalinga Erra Matti Dibbalu on the Bheemili beach road in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, killing both riders on the spot with severe head injuries. Police shifted the bodies to Bheemunipatnam Community Health Centre for postmortem and registered a case.

In another accident, Anakapalle Town Traffic Inspector said a nine-year-old girl died when a mini-van rammed a stationary lorry on the Pudimadaka flyover early Saturday. He said the driver, who had halted earlier at Tallapalem and for tea, dozed off while driving. The lorry, carrying army-related goods, was parked. Police has registered a case.