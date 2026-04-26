Transport and farming hit as fuel panic spreads in AP

KURNOOL/TIRUPATI/RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/KAKINADA: A wave of panic buying, fuel supply delays and rumours of price hikes triggered widespread disruption across several districts in the State on Saturday, affecting transport, agriculture and daily life. Long queues at fuel stations, ‘No Stock’ boards and restricted sales were reported from Kurnool, Tirupati, Chittoor, Godavari and Kakinada regions, even as officials repeatedly clarified that there is no actual shortage.

In Kurnool district, motorists faced severe inconvenience for the second day, with several fuel stations running dry due to sudden surge in demand. Consumers rushed to stock petrol and diesel in cans and bottles, leaving many waiting in queues without supply. District Collector A Siri said the situation was caused by panic buying and not by shortage. “There is no shortage of petrol or diesel. People should not panic or believe rumours,” she said. The district has 166 fuel stations and stocks sufficient for nearly a week. She added that 32 bunks ran out temporarily due to heavy demand, and warned of strict action against black marketing.

In Tirupati and Chittoor districts, the problem has been more visible in diesel supply, affecting transport vehicles. Sources said nearly 80 per cent of petrol bunks are awaiting fresh diesel stocks, with supply delays reported for over 10 days. Several outlets in Srikalahasti, Chittamuru and Tirupati town have displayed ‘No Stock’ boards for diesel. A petrol bunk manager said, “The diesel supply problem has continued for the past 10 days. However, petrol supply is normal, with tankers arriving regularly from Chennai.” Transport operators fear prolonged shortage could disrupt movement of goods and passengers.

The impact has been severe in the Godavari districts, where diesel shortage has hit the ongoing paddy harvesting season. With machines lying idle, farmers are facing delays and increased costs. In East Godavari alone, paddy is cultivated across about 2.10 lakh acres, and harvesting has slowed in key mandals.| Prasant Madugula