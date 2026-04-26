YSRCP leader Jagan pursuing ‘use and kill’ strategy, says Mandipalli

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Youth, and Sports, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has described the political strategy of former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ruthless cycle of ‘use and kill.”
Speaking to the media at the TDP Central Office on Saturday, the Minister alleged that even after two years of being out of power, the YSRCP has failed to abandon its ‘anarchic’ ways. He claimed that a ‘command control centre’ still operates out of the Tadepalli Palace to orchestrate unrest across the State.
The minister specifically addressed the recent murder of Pedda Dastagiri in Kadapa, asserting that the killing took place under the direct instructions of Jagan Mohan Reddy. He noted that Dastagiri was a close associate of Jagan’s maternal uncle, Ravindranath Reddy, and was reportedly murdered by YSRCP gangs following a dispute over land settlements.
“During police searches at Dastagiri’s residence, documents worth hundreds of crores were recovered. These papers contain the names of Ravindranath Reddy, his wife, and his son. This is living proof of the YSRCP gang’s land-grabbing legacy,” Minister Ramprasad Reddy said.
The Minister questioned why Jagan had not visited Dastagiri’s family to offer condolences, despite the victim being a key aide in Jagan’s home district.