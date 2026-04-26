YSRCP leader Jagan pursuing ‘use and kill’ strategy, says Mandipalli

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Transport, Youth, and Sports, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, has described the political strategy of former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a ruthless cycle of ‘use and kill.”

Speaking to the media at the TDP Central Office on Saturday, the Minister alleged that even after two years of being out of power, the YSRCP has failed to abandon its ‘anarchic’ ways. He claimed that a ‘command control centre’ still operates out of the Tadepalli Palace to orchestrate unrest across the State.