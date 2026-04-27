21 specially-abled students from Andhra Pradesh reach Everest Base Camp

VIJAYAWADA: They were told they couldn’t walk straight, couldn’t hear, couldn’t see, couldn’t dream. They were mocked with questions like “Why attempt such an expedition when you can sit at home?” and dismissed with cynicism. “Even the rich and strong fail at Everest, what can poor disabled children do?”

But on the icy slopes of Nepal, at 5,364 metres above sea level, 21 specially-abled students from Andhra Pradesh government schools turned those taunts into triumph. Their flag fluttered proudly at the Everest Base Camp — a symbol of resilience taller than the mountain itself.

Under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Andhra Pradesh became the first State in the country to send a team of children with special needs (CwSN) on such an expedition. The trek, flagged off on April 15 by HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, culminated in the final week of April with the team reaching the Base Camp.

Lokesh, in his congratulatory message, said, “For the first time in world history, 21 specially-abled students from our government schools have scaled Everest Base Camp. To a society that often sees disability as a barrier, your self-confidence is the strongest answer. Climbing 5,364 metres is not just about conquering a mountain; it is about overcoming disbelief and prejudice. Our government will continue to identify and encourage such talent every year. You are not just students, you are role models for tomorrow. I extend my heartfelt congratulations on completing this expedition safely and successfully.”