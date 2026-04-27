544 minor water tanks in Markapuram, 395 in Prakasam districts identified for rejuvenation

ONGOLE: District authorities on Sunday organised an awareness and training programme on the state-wide “Jala Dhara–Jala Harati” initiative at the Collectorate’s PGRS Hall.

Officials, including APDs, MPDOs, APOs, ECs, technical assistants and staff from Prakasam and Markapuram districts attended. M Siva Prasad, Additional Commissioner from the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development office in Tadepalli, addressed the gathering as the chief guest.

He explained the 100-day action plan aimed at protecting water resources and improving drinking and irrigation facilities through renovation and interlinking of village tanks.

Under the programme, 544 minor tanks in Markapuram district and 395 in Prakasam district have been identified for restoration. Priority works include cascade tank development, de-silting, bund strengthening, check-dam repairs, feeder and surplus channel renovation, construction of water harvesting ponds, jungle clearance, sluice repairs and redistribution of water between ponds.

Prakasam DWMA Project Director Joseph Kumar and other officials also participated in the session.