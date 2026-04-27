A century of learning at Andhra University

VISAKHAPATNAM: A hundred years ago, an idea took shape among a group of visionaries, that the Telugu-speaking people should have a university of their own. That aspiration found expression in Andhra University, completes a century of its journey in higher education.

As the centenary celebrations conclude, the university reflects on a legacy that extends beyond academics. For generations, it has served as a nurturing institution, particularly for students from middle-class backgrounds, equipping them to enter public service, academia, industry and governance in India and abroad.

The origins of the university can be traced to the Andhra Mahasabha held at Bapatla in 1913 under the presidency of Bayya Narasimheswara Sharma. The demand articulated there, for a university dedicated to Telugu-speaking people, gradually gained ground. A decisive push came from Annepu Parasuram Patro, then Education Minister of the Madras Presidency, who played a key role in steering the proposal through legislative processes.

Established on April 26, 1926, at Vijayawada, the university was relocated to Visakhapatnam in 1930 after local patrons and Zamindars of Vizianagaram, Kurupam and Jeypore came forward with land and resources. At the centre of this formative phase was Sir Cattamanchi Ramalinga Reddy, whose leadership laid the intellectual and administrative foundations of the institution. Over the decades, Andhra University evolved into a prominent centre of learning under distinguished Vice-Chancellors such as Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and VS Krishna.