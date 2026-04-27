Andhra Pradesh: Get grocery items from ‘Green Shop’ with dry waste

TIRUPATI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the Panchayat Raj Department has launched an innovative ‘Green Shop’ concept on a pilot basis in Cherlopalli panchayat of Tirupati rural mandal to encourage eco-friendly waste management practices among rural households.

Under the Green Shop concept, people can collect and bring dry waste from their homes, and exchange it for essential commodities through a barter system. The dry waste includes old newspapers, books, cardboard boxes, plastic, iron scrap and aluminium items.

Instead of cash, they receive essential household commodities equal to the value of the waste they deposit from the green shop. Pulses, edible oil, soaps, shampoos, books, steel utensils, and other daily necessities can be obtained through the eco-friendly Green Shop.

The green concept is simple yet powerful. The initiative is part of the State government’s broader mission to transform villages into Zero Waste Panchayats through sustainable waste management and public participation.