Andhra Pradesh: Get grocery items from ‘Green Shop’ with dry waste

TIRUPATI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the State, the Panchayat Raj Department has launched an innovative ‘Green Shop’ concept on a pilot basis in Cherlopalli panchayat of Tirupati rural mandal to encourage eco-friendly waste management practices among rural households.
Under the Green Shop concept, people can collect and bring dry waste from their homes, and exchange it for essential commodities through a barter system. The dry waste includes old newspapers, books, cardboard boxes, plastic, iron scrap and aluminium items.
Instead of cash, they receive essential household commodities equal to the value of the waste they deposit from the green shop. Pulses, edible oil, soaps, shampoos, books, steel utensils, and other daily necessities can be obtained through the eco-friendly Green Shop.
The green concept is simple yet powerful. The initiative is part of the State government’s broader mission to transform villages into Zero Waste Panchayats through sustainable waste management and public participation.
‘Green Shop’ envisages cleaner villages in State
Unlike Swachh Rathams, which visit villages on specific days for collection of dry waste, Green Shop functions daily making recycling accessible and convenient for every household. Officials believe this model will not only encourage segregation of waste at source but also create an awareness among people that discarded materials still hold economic value.
Speaking to TNIE, District Panchayat Officer Suseela Devi said, “ The Gram Panchayat has provided an initial investment of Rs 25,000 to support the project, and help the operator stock grocery items for exchange. The Green Shop is run by a third-party operator under an agreement with the Gram Panchayat, rather than by Self-Help Groups. The Panchayat has provided rent-free accommodation for three months.”
“If people develop the habit of responsibly handling dry waste instead of dumping it outside, villages will remain cleaner,” the DPO said.
Unlike some other districts where dry waste is exchanged at existing kirana shops, Tirupati’s model is a dedicated Green Shop with a barter mechanism, making it more structured and transparent.
Suseela Devi expressed confidence that the pilot project will yield good results and become a model for replication in other Gram Panchayats,” the DPO added.