Diesel shortage hits granite quarry operations, transport in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Several fuel stations in Prakasam district displayed ‘No Diesel Stock’ boards over the weekend, sparking public concern and long queues at outlets. The situation arose after bulk purchases by industrial units coincided with a temporary halt in supplies from oil agencies during the Saturday and Sunday holiday period.

District Collector P Raja Babu clarified that there is no actual shortage of fuel and described the rush as an ‘artificial demand’ created by misinformation.

He assured residents that sufficient stocks are available and that normalcy will be restored by Monday evening.

To prevent further panic, police officers and revenue officials will be stationed at each petrol outlet from Monday morning to monitor and regulate supplies.

A Fuel Control Room has been set up at the district collectorate, and the public can lodge complaints about scarcity, pricing or quality via the 24-hour toll-free number 1077.

Meanwhile, transporters in Chimakurthy and Markapuram reported difficulties, with several outlets displaying ‘No Stock’ boards. Industrial units, including Galaxy Granite, faced diesel shortages for their vehicles. Officials attributed these disruptions partly to global supply challenges linked to the ongoing Israel–US–Iran conflict.

Minister Swamy held a teleconference with authorities, directing measures to stabilise the situation. Collectors of Prakasam and Markapuram also met with fuel representatives and reiterated that petrol and diesel stocks remain sufficient, urging the public not to rush for full-tank refills.