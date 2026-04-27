‘Don’t believe petrol and diesel shortage rumours’: Bapatla district police

VIJAYAWADA: Bapatla district police have urged the public not to believe rumours regarding a shortage of fuel, assuring that adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available across the state.

District SP B Umamaheshwar has clarified that reports circulating on social media about fuel scarcity in several petrol bunks in the district are misleading and explained that minor delays in fuel supply have occurred due to temporary logistical issues in transportation.

The state government has already held discussions with oil company representatives to ensure uninterrupted supply to all fuel stations, he added.

The SP advised citizens to purchase fuel only as per their immediate needs and avoid panic buying or hoarding, warning that storing large quantities of petrol or diesel at home could pose serious fire hazards. Authorities are closely monitoring fuel stocks and supply in coordination with the Revenue and Civil Supplies departments.

Police personnel have been deployed at petrol bunks to oversee the situation and manage traffic at crowded locations. The SP warned that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading false information, creating artificial shortages, or engaging in black market fuel.