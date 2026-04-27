Hot winds likely to lash 23 mandals in Andhra Pradesh today

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has warned that on April 27, severe hot winds are likely to affect 23 mandals, while another 26 mandals may experience hot wind conditions. APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain urged the public to take adequate precautions against heat, hot winds, and humidity.

According to the forecast, severe hot winds are expected in mandals across Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam and Alluri Sitarama Raju districts. Hot wind conditions are also likely in parts of Polavaram, Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Markapuram and Kadapa districts.

On Sunday, extreme temperatures were recorded at several places. Markapuram in Prakasam district registered 44.7°C, Allagadda in Nandyal 44.1°C, Vontimitta in Kadapa 43.8°C, Nagaradone in Kurnool and Gurajala in Palnadu 43.7°C, Kommipadu in Nellore 43.5°C, Bhattuvanipalli in Anantapur 43.4°C, Bukkapatnam in Sri Sathya Sai 43.2°C, Bestapalli in Tirupati 43.1°C, and Nooliveedu in Annamayya 43°C.

Several other mandals recorded temperature above 41°C, with 198 mandals across 16 districts crossing this threshold. APSDMA has advised people to wear protective headgear, guard their ears against direct hot winds, and use quality sunglasses to protect their eyes when they venture out. Citizens are encouraged to consume lemon water, buttermilk, coconut water, and plenty of water to stay hydrated.