Infrastructure boost: Centre clears Rs 3,600 crore 4-lane Nellore-Badvel highway project

NELLORE: In a major infrastructure push for Andhra Pradesh, the Centre has cleared a Rs 3,600 crore four-lane highway project connecting Nellore and Badvel, paving the way for faster movement of goods and supporting economic growth across three major industrial corridors in the State. Plans are underway to initiate the works within six months, as the tender process is nearing completion.

The proposed Nellore-Badvel corridor is strategically important as it will connect key industrial nodes, including Kopparthy under the Visakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor (VCIC), Orvakal under the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (HBIC), and Krishnapatnam under the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC). The integration of these nodes is expected to improve India’s logistics performance and streamline freight movement.

“The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had already approved the project last year. The 108-km four-lane highway along National Highway-67 will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 3,600 crore under the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) model,” Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy said.