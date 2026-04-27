No scarcity of High Speed Diesel and Motor Spirit in Vizag, clarify officials

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid concerns over a possible shortage of petrol and diesel, authorities have clarified that fuel stocks, including High Speed Diesel (HSD) and Motor Spirit (MS), in Visakhapatnam remain sufficient, with adequate availability across all major oil marketing companies (OMCs).

According to the latest stock summary, a total of 120 petrol (MS) outlets and 118 diesel (HSD) outlets are functioning in the district. The combined opening stock for the day stood at 1,655 kilolitres (KLs) of petrol and 1,680 KLs of diesel. Fresh supplies received during the day amounted to 823 KLs of petrol and 1,121 KLs of diesel, ensuring steady replenishment.

With these additions, the total stock available across the district reached 2,478 KLs of petrol and 2,801 KLs of diesel. Among the OMCs, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) reported availability of 1,082 KLs of petrol and 958 KLs of diesel across its 42 petrol and 40 diesel outlets. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), operating 39 outlets each for petrol and diesel, recorded 788 KLs of petrol and 1,157 KLs of diesel in stock. Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL), also with 39 outlets each, had 608 KLs of petrol and 686 KLs of diesel available.

During the day, fuel sales across the district stood at 584 KLs of petrol and 792 KLs of diesel, reflecting regular consumption patterns. Even after meeting this demand, the closing stock remained robust at 1,894 KLs of petrol and 2,009 KLs of diesel.

Officials stated that the current stock position is stable and sufficient to meet ongoing demand. They emphasised that supply chains are functioning normally and urged citizens not to engage in panic buying, which could create unnecessary pressure on the distribution system.