Restore normalcy in supply of petrol and diesel immediately in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials and representatives of oil marketing companies to restore normalcy in petrol and diesel supply across Andhra Pradesh by Monday, following widespread shortages that have disrupted transport and agriculture. Reviewing the situation through a teleconference with District Collectors and company representatives from his camp office on Sunday, Naidu sought explanation for the crisis.

Officials reported that panic buying by commercial consumers had triggered a surge in demand. Petrol sales, which average 6,330 kilolitres per day, spiked by 34 per cent to 8,489 KL on Saturday, while Sunday consumption remained 22 per cent higher at 7,750 KL.

Diesel sales, normally 9,048 KL daily, rose by 16 per cent to 10,556 KL on Saturday, and stayed 3 per cent above normal at 9,392 KL on Sunday.

The Collectors further informed the Chief Minister that private operators such as Nayara and Reliance had suspended supplies to their outlets, worsening the situation.

Naidu questioned representatives of HPCL, IOCL and BPCL on why credit facilities to retail outlets had been withdrawn, warning that if companies deliberately inconvenienced the public, the government would reconsider their permissions. “Arbitrary decisions that cause hardship to people will not be tolerated. Essential needs must be met responsibly,” he asserted.

Expressing displeasure that the issue had been identified three days earlier but not addressed, Naidu demanded corrective action and results rather than reports.