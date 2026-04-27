Restore normalcy in supply of petrol and diesel immediately in Andhra Pradesh: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials and representatives of oil marketing companies to restore normalcy in petrol and diesel supply across Andhra Pradesh by Monday, following widespread shortages that have disrupted transport and agriculture. Reviewing the situation through a teleconference with District Collectors and company representatives from his camp office on Sunday, Naidu sought explanation for the crisis.
Officials reported that panic buying by commercial consumers had triggered a surge in demand. Petrol sales, which average 6,330 kilolitres per day, spiked by 34 per cent to 8,489 KL on Saturday, while Sunday consumption remained 22 per cent higher at 7,750 KL.
Diesel sales, normally 9,048 KL daily, rose by 16 per cent to 10,556 KL on Saturday, and stayed 3 per cent above normal at 9,392 KL on Sunday.
The Collectors further informed the Chief Minister that private operators such as Nayara and Reliance had suspended supplies to their outlets, worsening the situation.
Naidu questioned representatives of HPCL, IOCL and BPCL on why credit facilities to retail outlets had been withdrawn, warning that if companies deliberately inconvenienced the public, the government would reconsider their permissions. “Arbitrary decisions that cause hardship to people will not be tolerated. Essential needs must be met responsibly,” he asserted.
Expressing displeasure that the issue had been identified three days earlier but not addressed, Naidu demanded corrective action and results rather than reports.
Take measures against blackmarket sales: Naidu
He instructed the Collectors to establish a special task force and control room involving revenue, police and legal metrology departments until normalcy is restored. An inquiry into the sudden emergence of the crisis was also ordered.
Highlighting the impact on agriculture, Naidu stressed that diesel shortage must not affect paddy harvesting machinery or aquaculture operations. He suggested exploring a coupon system for farmers to ensure an uninterrupted supply of diesel.
The Collectors were directed to deploy revenue and police personnel at every fuel station, install CCTV monitoring, and prevent blackmarket sales. “By Monday, there should be no ‘No Stock’ boards at petrol bunks,” he directed.
Meanwhile, long queues continued at fuel outlets across the State on Sunday, with “no stock” boards still visible at several fuel stations in East Godavari, Kakinada, Eluru, NTR, Krishna, Tirupati and parts of Rayalaseema, leaving vehicle owners frustrated. Many vehicle users rushed to buy petrol and diesel amid rumours that supplies could worsen in the coming days.
State Civil Supplies Commissioner K Kanna Babu said efforts were underway to restore normalcy by Monday. “HPCL opened its depots today, and following the Chief Minister’s directions, IOCL and BPCL have been asked to open theirs by Sunday night itself,” he told TNIE.
Andhra Pradesh Federation of Petroleum Traders president Ravi Gopala Krishna expressed confidence that the situation would stabilise by Monday evening.
“The crisis was triggered by oil companies regulating supply last week and compounded by unverified social media reports. We have directed all outlets to clear backlogs by Sunday and urged the government and companies to ensure supply reaches every outlet, not just a few,” he said.
Earlier in the day, Naidu reviewed the closure of petrol bunks across the State before leaving Mumbai for Amaravati. Officials informed him that of the 4,510 fuel outlets, nearly 421 had shut down due to depleted stocks.
Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, in a separate video conference, reiterated that there was no actual shortage of petrol or diesel, but misinformation and panic buying had strained supplies. He directed officials to issue daily district-wise updates, prioritise farmers and emergency services, and take strict action against black marketing.
With coordinated action among the government, oil companies and dealers, officials expressed confidence that fuel supplies would stabilise and normalcy would be restored by Monday.