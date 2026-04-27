Seven injured as under-construction road overbridge slab collapses in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: At least seven workers were injured after slabs of an under-construction road overbridge (ROB) collapsed near Tunglam in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The injured were identified as Buddheshwar, Bose, Ajit, Dinesh, Tushar, Pratap and Uday. They were shifted to a private hospital for treatment. Hospital sources said the injured men have sustained multiple fractures.

According to preliminary information, the work is being carried out by the R&B Department, with financial support from GVMC and APIIC. The decking of the bridge collapsed between the third and fourth pillars during construction, leading to the accident. As the incident occurred around lunchtime, only a few workers were present at the site, limiting the number of casualties.

Officials from the Railways clarified that the collapsed structure was not part of their works. In a statement, the official clarified, “This incident does not fall under the jurisdiction of the Railways. The collapsed structure is a road overbridge being constructed by the State government at Vadlapudi in the Gajuwaka area, at a location away from the railway track. The railway portion remains unaffected.”