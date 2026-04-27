YSRCP slams government over handling of fuel crisis in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has strongly criticised the Chandrababu Naidu government over its handling of the ongoing fuel shortage, saying people across all sections are suffering due to scarcity.

Addressing the media on Sunday, former minister Perni Venkataramiah (Nani) said long queues at petrol bunks were visible everywhere, reflecting the deepening crisis.

“Chandrababu held a review meeting with Civil Supplies officials, yet the situation has worsened. Though he claims influence with the NDA government at the Centre, he has not used it to resolve the fuel shortage. Instead, he has used his connections for ED and CBI raids on political opponents. We demand that he speak to the Centre and end this crisis, which is hurting the economy,” he remarked.

Nani pointed out that the shortage of diesel has disrupted the transport system and hampered the movement of goods, affecting sectors ranging from hotels to industries. He also lashed out at state ministers for undertaking a study tour to Singapore, calling it a waste of public money.

He ridiculed the Agriculture Minister’s participation in the tour, saying it was absurd to seek training in a country with no agriculture. “What training do they receive there, and what do they impart on return? It is all a sham,’’ he alleged.