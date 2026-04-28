Andhra CM Naidu sets Rs 4.6 power cost target

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed the Energy Department to intensify reforms aimed at reducing the cost of power procurement to Rs 4.60 per unit by the end of this year, while simultaneously expanding renewable energy generation and promoting sustainable practices.

At a review meeting held at his camp office, Naidu examined summer supply arrangements, the 2026-27 procurement plan, and the implementation of central schemes such as PM Surya Ghar and PM Kusum.

Officials informed him that daily demand during summer is expected to reach 275–285 million units, with consumption already up 14 per cent compared to last year. They noted that procurement costs had dropped from Rs 5.20 per unit in April 2025 to Rs 4.90 in March 2026, and outlined measures to further reduce costs.

Naidu stressed that reforms must be people-centric and technology-driven. He instructed officials to study global innovations in the energy sector, prioritize pumped storage projects, and establish a dedicated Energy University to promote research and training.

“Technology is essential to deliver reforms that benefit people. The department must constantly remind itself of this responsibility,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister emphasized the need to accelerate renewable energy adoption, setting a target that by 2028-29 more than half of the state’s power generation should come from renewables. He directed officials to focus on environmentally friendly power production and pollution reduction.

On scheme implementation, Naidu noted that 52,396 rooftop solar connections had been provided under PM Surya Ghar so far, and ordered that the pace be increased to two lakh connections per month. Under PM Kusum, 2.94 lakh connections have been issued, and he instructed that the first phase be completed by December.