Andhra CM writes to Union Agri Minister to come to rescue of AP maize farmers

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has written to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urging the Centre to intervene in support of maize farmers in Andhra Pradesh during the ongoing 2025-26 rabi season.

In his letter, Naidu highlighted the distress among cultivators as maize prices in the open market have fallen sharply to Rs 1,600– Rs 1,700 per quintal, well below the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,400. He noted that the state is expecting a maize output of 42.06 lakh metric tonnes, with another 14.26 lakh metric tonnes still in the harvesting stage. He warned, farmers would suffer losses.

The CM requested the Centre to extend the Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PM-AASHA) to maize growers in Andhra Pradesh, ensuring that the difference between the MSP and market price is directly paid to farmers. He stressed that the state should be treated as a special case, with the Centre bearing 100 per cent of the financial burden under the scheme.