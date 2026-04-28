Andhra deputy CM Pawan expresses concern Seshachalam forest fire

VIJAYAWADA / TIRUPATI: Deputy chief minister and Minister for Forest and Environment K Pawan Kalyan has expressed serious concern over a forest fire that broke out in the Seshachalam Forest near Tirupati on Monday.
He directed the forest department officials to remain on high alert against such incidents until the peak summer subsides.
In an official release on Monday, Pawan Kalyan reacted strongly amid suspicions that the fire may have been triggered by miscreants under the influence of cannabis or alcohol. He instructed authorities to identify and arrest those responsible and to initiate stringent action under forest laws. He also emphasized the importance of involving local communities in damage control measures whenever such incidents occur.
Pawan Kalyan reviewed the situation through a teleconference with Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) PV Chalapathi Rao and other officials. He directed them to take immediate steps to bring the fire under control and prevent its spread. Officials informed him that anti-fire squads, along with police personnel and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) staff, were engaged in firefighting efforts and that the blaze had been largely contained by the afternoon.
He directed the Anti-Red Sanders Task Force to remain vigilant during forest combing operations and monitor suspicious activity.
Officials will conduct awareness drives in villages and deploy forest personnel in civil dress along key routes to track anti-social elements.
Tirupati forest officials said teams are patrolling, including TTD areas, in coordination with police. Preliminary findings suggest fires may have started from burning dry grass. Authorities have strengthened monitoring systems and set up 24/7 response to control fires quickly.