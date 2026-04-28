Andhra deputy CM Pawan expresses concern Seshachalam forest fire

VIJAYAWADA / TIRUPATI: Deputy chief minister and Minister for Forest and Environment K Pawan Kalyan has expressed serious concern over a forest fire that broke out in the Seshachalam Forest near Tirupati on Monday.

He directed the forest department officials to remain on high alert against such incidents until the peak summer subsides.

In an official release on Monday, Pawan Kalyan reacted strongly amid suspicions that the fire may have been triggered by miscreants under the influence of cannabis or alcohol. He instructed authorities to identify and arrest those responsible and to initiate stringent action under forest laws. He also emphasized the importance of involving local communities in damage control measures whenever such incidents occur.