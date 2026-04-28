Andhra govt clears Rs 1K crore dues of pvt hospitals

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has begun clearing Rs 1,000 crore in dues to private hospitals affiliated with the NTR Vaidya Seva Trust, introducing a new Tri-Party Bill Discounting Agreement (TBDA) mechanism to streamline payments.

Officials explained that under this system, the AP Power Finance Corporation, a state-run entity, disburses funds to hospitals based on verified bills submitted through a developed portal by the AP Centre for Financial Systems and Services.

Hospitals receive payments directly into their accounts after deducting annual interest, with agreements signed by hospital representatives, corporation officials, and the Trust CEO. So far, 323 hospitals have registered on the portal, and Rs 62 crore has already been released to 25 hospitals. The government currently owes Rs 2,044 crore to 873 private hospitals, of which bills worth Rs 1,000 crore have been cleared for payment.