Andhra Pradesh allots 20 acres to Infosys for 99 paise at Vizag’s Yendada Hill

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Pradesh government has allotted 20 acres of land to Infosys at Yendada Hill in Visakhapatnam at a nominal cost of 99 paise per acre, for setting up an IT/ITeS campus.

The decision comes after similar land allotments at concessional rates were given to TCS and Cognizant for setting up their IT campuses in the city.

According to a Government Order (GO) issued on April 27, the allotment has been made under the State’s Land Incentive for Tech Hubs (LIFT) Policy 4.0 (2024–29), while the project will also be eligible for incentives under the AP IT & GCC Policy (4.0) 2024–29. The proposed campus involves an investment of Rs 750 crore and is expected to generate around 7,000 jobs.

As part of the incentives, the government will facilitate development of core infrastructure, including roads, power supply, water and stormwater drainage through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). An estimated Rs 79 crore has been sanctioned for infrastructure development in the layout.

The Energy Department will enable supply of green power for the campus, while approvals related to land development, including rock cutting and blasting, will be facilitated. The government will also examine providing connectivity to the nearest proposed metro corridor, subject to feasibility.

The Revenue Department and the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) have been directed to transfer and develop additional land required for access roads and common infrastructure.

The project is planned to be executed in phases, with the first phase scheduled for completion by January 2029. The overall development is expected to be completed over six years, with provision for extension based on progress.

The government said the project is part of its efforts to strengthen Visakhapatnam as a major IT hub and attract large-scale investments to the region.