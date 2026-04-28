AP set for Google AI Data Centre inauguration on April 28

VISAKHAPATNAM: The stage is set for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed Google Cloud India AI Hub Data Centre at Tharluvada in Anandapuram Mandal of Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

MP M Sribharat, along with District In-charge Minister Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy and MLC Vepada Chiranjeevi Rao, inspected the project site on Monday and reviewed the arrangements.

Sribharat said the project represents a significant investment in the State, with an estimated outlay of `1.40 lakh crore by Google. He noted that the initiative was facilitated through the efforts of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, along with support from the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“While direct jobs during operations may be limited, the project is likely to support the growth of an IT and AI ecosystem in the region,” he stated.

The MP added that the data centre is expected to improve digital infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity, and attract investments from banks, fintech firms and IT companies. The government, he said, is examining proposals for such developments in phases. He expressed confidence that the project would contribute to economic activity across sectors in Visakhapatnam.