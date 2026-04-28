Fed up with fines, Vizag man sets son’s bike on fire

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a dramatic turn of events, a frustrated father set his son’s motorcycle ablaze in Visakhapatnam after repeated traffic violations and mounting fines pushed him to the edge. The incident occurred near Vepagunta under Pendurthi police limits on Monday.

The man, an auto driver from Banta Colony, had bought the bike for his college-going son after persistent requests. However, the vehicle soon became a source of worry, with the youth allegedly riding recklessly, flouting traffic rules and frequently roaming with friends.

Police said the boy had earlier met with an accident, forcing the father to spend nearly Rs 1 lakh on treatment. A recent challan for triple riding and another for lacking a pollution certificate added to tension.

On the day of the incident, the student reportedly earned Rs 300 from part-time catering work and spent part of it on fuel. During a traffic check, he was fined again and lacked funds to pay immediately. The father transferred Rs 150 online to clear the dues.

Angered by ‘repeated harassment’ and his son’s behaviour, the father took the bike away from the locality and set it on fire in a fit of rage. No police case has been registered so far.