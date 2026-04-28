Google lays foundation for Rs 1.35 lakh crore AI hub in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a large-scale Google Cloud India Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub being developed by Google in Visakhapatnam.

The project, being executed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, forms part of Google’s proposed $15 billion (approximately Rs 1.35 lakh crore) investment in India between 2026 and 2030.

The AI hub will span 601.4 acres across three strategic locations, including Rambilli in Anakapalli district, and Adavivaram and Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam district. Of the total extent, 266.6 acres are located in Tarluvada village, 174.8 acres in Rambilli, and 160 acres in Adavivaram. The project is expected to generate around 3,000 direct technical jobs upon completion.

The foundation ceremony at Tarluvada village was attended by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, State IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and senior representatives from Google Cloud, the Adani Group, and Bharti Enterprises.

Envisioned as a one-gigawatt-scale data centre ecosystem comprising three campuses, the facility is designed to support high-performance computing, artificial intelligence workloads, and large-scale digital services. AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel will develop the core infrastructure, including data centre buildings and connectivity systems.

In his address, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu described the occasion as the beginning of a new technological chapter for Andhra Pradesh, stating that the entry of Google marks a major shift for Visakhapatnam and the State.