TDP slams comedy show disruption

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP has condemned the disruption of a stand-up performance by comedian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru, describing the incident as inconsistent with democratic conduct.

TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said objections to any form of expression must be addressed through legal means. “In a democracy, dissent must operate within the framework of law. Taking matters into one’s own hands is unacceptable,” he stated.

The incident occurred at Koramangala on April 25, when a group allegedly interrupted the performance over remarks made by the comedian in a past show. According to reports, an individual from audience engaged with performer before confronting him over earlier comments against the CM two years ago. Others joined, leading to a disruption near stage.