TDP slams comedy show disruption

VISAKHAPATNAM: The TDP has condemned the disruption of a stand-up performance by comedian Sarat Uday in Bengaluru, describing the incident as inconsistent with democratic conduct.
TDP State president Palla Srinivasa Rao said objections to any form of expression must be addressed through legal means. “In a democracy, dissent must operate within the framework of law. Taking matters into one’s own hands is unacceptable,” he stated.
The incident occurred at Koramangala on April 25, when a group allegedly interrupted the performance over remarks made by the comedian in a past show. According to reports, an individual from audience engaged with performer before confronting him over earlier comments against the CM two years ago. Others joined, leading to a disruption near stage.
In December 2024, months after the JSP-TDP-BJP coalition had come to power, the comedian uploaded a video titled ‘Andhra Politics,’ that contained jokes on leaders from all political parties in the State, including YSRCP, JSP, and TDP.
The group allegedly raised slogans and demanded that the comedian make certain statements, which he declined. Though he indicated that he had apologised earlier for the remarks, he was reportedly asked to issue another apology in front of the audience, following which the show was brought to a halt.
“Comedy is meant to entertain, not provoke discord or undermine social harmony,” he observed.
He urged members to refrain from reacting to provocation and to pursue grievances only through due process, adding that adherence to legal channels remains fundamental in a democratic system.