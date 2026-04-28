Third day of fuel crisis, sales 25% above average in AP

VIJAYAWADA: Fuel shortages continued to disrupt Andhra Pradesh for the third consecutive day, with long queues at outlets and “No Stock” boards displayed at several stations. In Vijayawada and Tirupati, serpentine lines stretched for kilometres as panic buying persisted despite government assurances of normalcy.

Officials said supplies were stepped up on a war-footing, but unconfirmed reports on social media and fears of a price hike kept demand high. District collectors and superintendents of police convened meetings to appeal to citizens not to resort to panic buying and to dispel rumours.

State civil supplies commissioner K Kanna Babu told TNIE that all three oil companies — HPCL, IOCL and BPCL — had released fuel from depots. “HPCL began dispatches on Sunday, while IOCL and BPCL followed on Monday. Despite our efforts, sales were 25% above average. Dry outlets rose to 660 by Monday morning from 450 on Sunday, but fell to 600 by evening,” he explained.

Admitting that supply had increased at an unprecedented level on Monday, Andhra Pradesh Federation of Petroleum Traders president Ravi Gopala Krishna said they expected normalcy to be restored by Tuesday evening. He blamed the crisis on “miscalculation” by oil companies, alleging that attempts to regulate supply last week triggered chaos. However, he did not elaborate on the nature of the miscalculation.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of the fuel supply situation until normalcy is restored.

Reviewing the crisis through teleconferences from Amaravati and Vizag, he instructed that petrol and diesel dispatches continue even at night and that every consignment be accompanied by revenue and police staff to ensure smooth delivery.