Vizag set for growth with Google AI facility: BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president and former MLC PVN Madhav said the upcoming Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to contribute to the development of North Andhra.
In a press statement ahead of its groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Madhav noted that the State government, with support from the NDA government led by Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has been taking steps to attract industrial investments. He described the project as an important addition to AP’s infrastructure.
Madhav highlighted that the government’s “speed of doing business” approach has helped in bringing large investments to the State.
He stated that Visakhapatnam is likely to see increased activity in the technology sector and noted that plans for a subsea cable landing station along the coast could improve international connectivity.
“The proposed data centre is expected to be developed over about 600 acres in Tarluvada, Adavivaram and Rambilli areas, with an investment of around Rs 1.35 lakh crore and a capacity of 1,000 MW. He also referred to a proposed 550 MW data centre project involving Meta and Sify,” he stated.
He added that more data centre projects are likely to come up along the coast and that improved digital infrastructure could support employment and related opportunities in the region. Madhav added that companies such as AdaniConneX and Airtel Nxtra are associated with these initiatives and noted that such projects could support the economic growth.