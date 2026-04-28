Vizag set for growth with Google AI facility: BJP

VISAKHAPATNAM: State BJP president and former MLC PVN Madhav said the upcoming Google AI data centre in Visakhapatnam is expected to contribute to the development of North Andhra.

In a press statement ahead of its groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Madhav noted that the State government, with support from the NDA government led by Narendra Modi and under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, has been taking steps to attract industrial investments. He described the project as an important addition to AP’s infrastructure.

Madhav highlighted that the government’s “speed of doing business” approach has helped in bringing large investments to the State.