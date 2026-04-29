11 irrigation projects in North Andhra within two years: Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has announced that 11 key irrigation projects in North Andhra will be completed within the next two years at a cost of Rs 2,000 crore, as directed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Reviewing the progress of these projects through a video conference at his Vijayawada camp office on Tuesday, the minister said the completion will bring 2.69 lakh acres of new ayacut and stabilise 2.49 lakh acres of existing ayacut, with special focus on low-cost projects benefiting drought-prone regions.

He highlighted that Chandrababu Naidu’s persistent efforts in Delhi led to the Gazette notification of the 2021 Vamsadhara Tribunal verdict, clearing hurdles for the construction of the Neradi Barrage in Srikakulam. Expressing satisfaction, Ramanaidu noted that this breakthrough will accelerate irrigation development in the region.

The minister strongly criticised the previous YSRCP government, alleging that no expenditure was made on irrigation projects in North Andhra during its five-year tenure. He said crucial works such as the North Andhra Sujala Sravanthi project and the Polavaram left main canal were halted under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule, causing severe setbacks to the region.

The review meeting was attended by Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimhamurthy, North Andhra CE, SEs and other officials.