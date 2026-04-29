Andhra Pradesh High Court orders CID probe into road works

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has ordered a CID probe into allegations that public funds were misused to lay a cement road on a private layout in Proddatur, Kadapa district. Justice Gannamaneni Ramakrishna Prasad, hearing a petition filed by Naguru Gangireddy and six others, observed that the construction appeared to be a case of land encroachment involving collusion between private individuals and officials.

The petitioners alleged that the management of Swami Vivekananda Junior College had encroached upon an internal road in their private layout and, with official support, used Rs 3.54 lakh municipal funds to lay a cement road.

The HC directed the CID to conduct a comprehensive investigation under the supervision of an SP-rank officer, seize all relevant records from the municipal commissioner’s office, and submit a sealed report within six weeks.

It ordered that the disputed road leading from the college into the petitioners’ layout be immediately barricaded. Officials had earlier argued that the road was laid for public use and not exclusively for petitioners, citing revenue records that classified land as patta land.

However, the judge noted prima facie evidence of encroachment and misuse of public money, stressing the need to probe the nexus between officials and private parties. The matter has been adjourned to June 23 for further hearing.