Andhra Pradesh reels under heatwave as mercury hits 44 degrees Celcius

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is reeling under severe heatwave conditions, with maximum temperatures crossing 44°C in several districts, prompting the State Disaster Management Authority to issue urgent advisories for public safety.

APSDMA MD Prakhar Jain reported that on Tuesday, 44.3°C was recorded at Kambham in Markapuram district and Ontimitta in Kadapa. Across 16 districts, 140 mandals experienced heat with temperatures above 41°C. For Wednesday (29-04-2026), forecasts indicate severe hot winds in 21 mandals of Vizianagaram and Manyam districts, and hot winds in another seven mandals.

Meanwhile, due to a trough extending from Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu up to Kanyakumari, light rains with thunder and lightning are likely in parts of Alluri, Polavaram, Kurnool, Nandyal, and Anantapur districts. Farmers and cattle herders were cautioned not to take shelter under trees during sudden thunderstorms.

Prakhar Jain advised citizens to remain alert to heat waves, hot winds, and humidity.