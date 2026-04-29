CM Naidu bats for Araku-Kothavalasa & Kurnool-Dhone railway sections in SCoR

VISAKHAPATNAM: Highlighting the need for balanced regional development, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday stated that incorporating the Araku-Kothavalasa and Kurnool-Dhone railway sections into the proposed South Coast Railway Zone would support the growth of these regions, as both fall within the geographical limits of Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister, along with Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, visited the temporary office of the South Coast Railway Zone set up at VMRDA’s The Deck in Visakhapatnam. This was followed by a review meeting with senior officials from the South Central, East Coast, and South Coast railway zones on the functioning of the new zone and the progress of railway projects in the State. A presentation was made on the jurisdiction and operations of the zone, as well as ongoing works.

During the meeting, Naidu proposed administrative changes to strengthen the new zone, including the merger of additional sections. He pointed out that inadequate rail route density is affecting Andhra Pradesh’s plans to develop as a logistics hub and called for the introduction of special container reefer trains to support the transport of agricultural, horticultural, and aqua products.

He urged the Railway Ministry to improve connectivity between the State’s ports and hinterland regions. This includes linking existing and upcoming ports at Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, and Ramayapatnam with regions such as Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Nagpur, Itarsi, Ballari, and Bengaluru to facilitate cargo movement.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that priority would be given to strengthening rail connectivity to ports in Andhra Pradesh and reviewed ongoing and proposed railway projects in the State.

Ministers, Members of Parliament, legislators, senior railway officials, and State government representatives were present at the meeting.