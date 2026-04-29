Fuel supply shows steady progress in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Fuel availability across Andhra Pradesh showed marked improvement on Tuesday, with supplies of petrol and diesel restored to normalcy in most districts, barring a few urban and rural pockets.

Officials said the situation had stabilised to a large extent, with district collectors and superintendents of police personally monitoring the supply chain, preventing bulk purchases, and ensuring that dry-outs are eliminated by Wednesday.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar held a teleconference with senior officials, district collectors, and representatives of oil companies to review the situation.

Referring to complaints received on the toll-free number 1967, Manohar noted that some petrol bunks were claiming stocks were unavailable despite having supplies.

“Outlets attempting to divert fuel at this time should not be spared. Farmers, particularly aqua farmers and those engaged in rabi harvesting, must not face shortages,” he said.

The minister observed that rationing at petrol bunks had yielded positive results, with dry-outs gradually declining across the state.