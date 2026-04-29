Fuel supply shows steady progress in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Fuel availability across Andhra Pradesh showed marked improvement on Tuesday, with supplies of petrol and diesel restored to normalcy in most districts, barring a few urban and rural pockets.
Officials said the situation had stabilised to a large extent, with district collectors and superintendents of police personally monitoring the supply chain, preventing bulk purchases, and ensuring that dry-outs are eliminated by Wednesday.
Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar held a teleconference with senior officials, district collectors, and representatives of oil companies to review the situation.
Referring to complaints received on the toll-free number 1967, Manohar noted that some petrol bunks were claiming stocks were unavailable despite having supplies.
“Outlets attempting to divert fuel at this time should not be spared. Farmers, particularly aqua farmers and those engaged in rabi harvesting, must not face shortages,” he said.
The minister observed that rationing at petrol bunks had yielded positive results, with dry-outs gradually declining across the state.
He urged officials to continue monitoring until the situation stabilises fully. Civil Supplies Commissioner K Kanna Babu participated in the teleconference.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu from Visakhapatnam had a teleconference with senior officials, district collectors, and the representatives of oil companies.
Officials informed the CM Minister that overnight supplies had been expedited, with 1,402 loads planned by 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Between midnight and 6 a.m., 2,173 kilolitres of petrol and 2,846 kilolitres of diesel were sold across outlets. The Chief Minister directed that monitoring continue until supplies return to normal and queues disappear.
He suggested that token or slot systems be introduced if necessary to prevent crowding at bunks. Naidu emphasised that uninterrupted supply must be ensured until the situation stabilises completely.