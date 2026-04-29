Kanigiri railway station DEMU connectivity in Andhra set to become a reality soon

ONGOLE: Finally, the long wait of Kanigiri area people for train connectivity is going to be a reality in a few days as the South Central Railway authorities have proposed to run a passenger train, Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU), to the newly established Kanigiri railway station through the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti line from Guntur Junction soon.

This passenger train will be operated six days a week and will cater to transport needs of the 169 km route with 17 stops, covering the distance in 3 hours and 25 minutes. Railway authorities have conducted trial runs on this new route several times and approved it. Local railway authorities received information a couple of days back regarding the DEMU train operations and said they will inform the exact timings and halting stations soon.

As per the tentative schedule, this DEMU train will start from Guntur Junction at 7 am and reach Kanigiri at 10.25 am, with halts at Phirangipuram, Narasaraopeta, Vinukonda, Darsi and Podili railway stations. After a brief halt, the passenger train will start its return journey from Kanigiri via the same route and reach Guntur Junction on the same day.

To make the train journey a reality for Kanigiri area people, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy along with Kanigiri MLA Ugra Narasimha Reddy and district authorities submitted request letters to the railway ministry, higher authorities and Central and State governments several times.

The MP and MLA met with the concerned authorities and explained the necessity of this railway facility for the Kanigiri area. Accordingly, the Union railway ministry and SC Railway authorities approved the proposals and conducted feasibility surveys and other measures. The new railway station, platforms, ticket counters, passenger waiting rooms, water facility and staff quarters have also been completed.