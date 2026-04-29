Minister Lokesh vows $1 trillion Vizag economy by 2047

VISAKHAPATNAM: “We will transform Visakhapatnam into a trillion-dollar economy by 2047,” Minister for IT and Education Nara Lokesh stated at the ‘Bharat AI Shakti Conclave’ held in the city on Tuesday.

The event, organised by Google, focused on building an AI-driven industrial ecosystem. Addressing industry representatives, the Minister described the ongoing investments as part of a broader effort to position Visakhapatnam as a key centre for digital infrastructure and emerging technologies.

He noted that the Google AI Hub, involving a proposed one-gigawatt data centre ecosystem with an investment of $15 billion, marks a significant step in this direction. The project is expected to generate employment opportunities and support the growth of sectors such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, and advanced manufacturing.

Lokesh highlighted that Visakhapatnam, historically known for its port-led economy, is now expanding into digital connectivity with the development of cable landing infrastructure. This, he observed, would strengthen the city’s integration with global data networks.

Outlining the government’s long-term vision, he said the aim is to accelerate development in the region over the next decade while promoting industrial growth across multiple sectors, including clean energy, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices. He added that the government is focusing on attracting investments that create ecosystems rather than standalone projects.

The minister reiterated that Andhra Pradesh aims to generate around two million jobs through such initiatives.

Representatives from several companies, including Google Cloud Vice-President Bikash Koley, and delegates from multiple firms attended the conclave.