Minister S Savitha urges Kuruba youth in Andhra Pradesh to focus on education

VIJAYAWADA: Textiles Minister S Savitha said education is essential for the overall development of the Kuruba community and asserted that the government is focusing on creating employment opportunities for its youth.

She said the coalition government is committed to strengthening the community politically and economically.

The Minister urged community organisations to recognise and felicitate students who secured top marks in SSC and Intermediate examinations at the district level.

She encouraged Kuruba youth to move beyond traditional occupations and adopt modern education to achieve success in diverse sectors. She said political empowerment of community could be achieved only through these means.

The Minister said the government, through the Kuruba Corporation, is taking steps to provide fiscal aid to students. She noted that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to develop at least one entrepreneur from every BC family.