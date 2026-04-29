No bulk supply of diesel at retail price for Amaravati works

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has advised the Andhra Pradesh government to withdraw recent communications directing Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to supply diesel in bulk at retail price for Amaravati capital city works.

In a letter dated April 25, 2026, Petroleum Secretary Neeraj Mittal wrote to Chief Secretary G Sai Prasad, citing the Petroleum Rules, 2002 and guidelines of the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO).

He clarified that retail outlets are permitted to dispense fuel only into vehicle tanks or approved containers up to 200 litres, and are not licensed for bulk supply operations.

The Ministry emphasised that OMCs already have Direct Sales mechanisms designed to meet the needs of bulk consumers, such as infrastructure and construction projects. It also pointed to the Door Delivery of Diesel (DDD) scheme, which provides a compliant mechanism for supplying fuel to stationary equipment through PESO-approved bowsers.