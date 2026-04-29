Polavaram project materials undergo CSMRS quality test

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) conducted extensive quality tests at the Polavaram Project on Tuesday to assess the suitability of soil, rock, and other construction materials being used in the prestigious national irrigation project.

The expert team comprised soil and rock quality specialists Anvesh, Gaurav Pandey, Uday Chakravarthy, Harinder Singh Prakash. It may be recalled that the CSMRS team had recently inspected the concrete being used in various components of the project.

During the latest visit, the scientists closely examined the soil and rock materials being utilised for the construction of the ECRF (Earth Cum Rock Fill) dam, one of the key structures of the Polavaram Project. In addition to the ECRF dam, soil and rock materials are being extensively used in other important project works.

The officials of the Water Resources Department and project executing agency extended full cooperation to the visiting experts.

Superintending Engineer Ramachandra Rao, Executive Engineer D Srinivas, MEIL General Manager Gangadhar, Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi, and Quality Control DGM Sankarayya briefed the team on the materials being used and the quality assurance measures being followed.