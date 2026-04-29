Polavaram project materials undergo CSMRS quality test

VIJAYAWADA: A team from the Central Soil and Materials Research Station (CSMRS) conducted extensive quality tests at the Polavaram Project on Tuesday to assess the suitability of soil, rock, and other construction materials being used in the prestigious national irrigation project.
The expert team comprised soil and rock quality specialists Anvesh, Gaurav Pandey, Uday Chakravarthy, Harinder Singh Prakash. It may be recalled that the CSMRS team had recently inspected the concrete being used in various components of the project.
During the latest visit, the scientists closely examined the soil and rock materials being utilised for the construction of the ECRF (Earth Cum Rock Fill) dam, one of the key structures of the Polavaram Project. In addition to the ECRF dam, soil and rock materials are being extensively used in other important project works.
The officials of the Water Resources Department and project executing agency extended full cooperation to the visiting experts.
Superintending Engineer Ramachandra Rao, Executive Engineer D Srinivas, MEIL General Manager Gangadhar, Deputy General Manager Murali Pammi, and Quality Control DGM Sankarayya briefed the team on the materials being used and the quality assurance measures being followed.
The CSMRS team inspected the storage areas where soil and rock materials earmarked for the project are stocked. Samples were collected from various locations and tested in the on-site laboratory within the project premises. The scientists expressed satisfaction over the quality standards being maintained.
Some additional soil samples were collected for advanced testing at the central research laboratory. The expert team further examined the quality of soil and rocks being used in Gap-1 works. They carried out ring tests on the soil and rock materials utilised in works executed so far in Gap-1.Similarly, the team inspected and tested the quality of soil, rock, and sand being used in Gap-1 and Gap-2 construction zones.
At Kothuru, the scientists collected samples of soil prepared for use in the Polavaram Project and conducted preliminary tests locally. Certain samples will also be taken to New Delhi for detailed laboratory analysis.
Officials from the Quality Control Wing of the Water Resources Department were present.